Tulsa Shooting: Fatal Shooting Of Two White Men Sparks Hate Crime Charges

A Black man, Carlton Gilford, has been charged after he shot two White strangers in the back of the head in Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported Fox News. According to the authorities, this shooting has been considered a racially motivated hate crime. It has been reported to the Tulsa Police Department that Carlton Gilford shot and killed two men to whom he did not have any connection on April 18. Further, according to the jail records, Gifford is homeless.

Hate crime in Tulsa

According to the Police, Gifford went inside the Rudisill Library around 9:40 a.m., walked up behind a man sitting at a desk, and shot him in the back of the head. After the incident, the victim, 35-year-old Lundin Hathcock, has been rushed to the hospital where he died. While talking about the unfortunate incident, police said that after the library shooting, he went "to a nearby QuikTrip convenience store and shot 55-year-old James McDaniel in the back of the head. When the victim fell to the ground, the suspect shot him again. McDaniel died at the scene".

Further, as per the surveillance footage, Gilford also fired shots at a security guard and another person outside the QuikTrip. When officers arrived, Gilford was standing outside the store and admitted that he shot two people, read the statement by the department. He has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of shooting with intent to kill, and one count of malicious intimidation or harassment, reported New York Post. It is to be noted that under Oklahoma law, there has been a hate crime statute, but malicious intimidation or harassment includes targeting someone based on their race.

Meanwhile, Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said that the evidence has suggested that Gilford (who is Black) shot both men because they were White. However, the prosecutor didn't elaborate. "The information suggests that race played a role in it," said Kunzweiler reported a local news channel. Further, he added, "I feel like that is something we can prove, and it is something that a judge or jury obviously needs to listen to. So, we will present that information along with everything else."