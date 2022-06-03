Tulsa Shooting: Gunman Killed Surgeon He Blamed For Pain, Says Police

A gunman in Tulsa, Oklahoma shot at his own doctor, among others that he gunned down in a violent mass shooting incident on Wednesday at a medical building. The assaulter had complained multiple times about pain after his surgery and had sought additional treatment in the days prior to the attack, police told a media briefing.

The man opened fire at a campus of Saint Francis Health System, leaving four people dead. The gunman Michael Louis later shot himself dead. Two doctors, Preston Phillips — who had treated the gunman — and Stephanie Husen, were among the victims. Amanda Glenn, an employee, and William Love, a patient, were also killed, according to The Associated Press.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin on Thursday informed at the briefing that the shooter had gone to the hospital for back surgery on May 19 under Phillips' care but was unsatisfied. He was discharged from the hospital on May 24, and had since rang the doctors multiple times complaining about pain and seeking additional treatment. The shooter was seen by one of the doctors killed on Wednesday as he had sought additional care and was complaining about pain in his back.

The assaulter purchased an AR-15-style rifle, as well as a semiautomatic handgun on May 29 from a local gun shop and entered the hospital premises. An unidentified person, who was on a video call with a doctor, called 911 at 4:52 PM, reporting the mass shooting. A letter recovered by the police, who reported on the scene, mentioned that gunman intended to kill "Dr. Phillips and anyone who got in his way," the police told the briefing.

"He blamed Dr. Phillips for the ongoing pain following the surgery," officer Franklin said. "I ... want to express our community's profound gratitude for the broad range of first responders who did not hesitate today to respond to this act of violence," Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum said separately at the news conference.

Tulsa shooting was the 233rd mass shooting in the US this year, and came less than two weeks after the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

REMEMBERING THE VICTIMS -- We've compiled information on the four victims in the Active Shooter situation on Wednesday: Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, William Love, and Amanda Glenn.

MORE INFO: https://t.co/d5OaBytk1c pic.twitter.com/1PLx04SWyf — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) June 2, 2022

People tell Biden: 'Do something’

Tulsa medical campus shooting in the backdrop of Biden already facing desperate pleas to stop gun massacres plaguing the country. On Sunday, the US President visited Uvalde to attend a memorial service for the 19 children and two teachers who were killed by a teen shooter. The crowd shouted “Do something!” as Biden left Sacred Heart church where he attended Mass with mourning relatives. To this, Biden had replied, “We will. We will” only to witness another shooting incident in Tulsa.

With Wednesday’s Tulsa shooting claiming four lives, pressure on the Biden administration has further magnified. The debate around gun laws in the United States faced a fresh trigger after 19 young students and two teachers died in the Texas school shooting. 18-year-old shot pupils at Robb Elementary School, Uvalde while the nation was still grieving the racially-motivated mass shooting at Buffalo grocery store in New York where a gunman shot dead 10 Black people and injured three others.