Tulsi Gabbard Criticises US Govt Officials, Says They 'lost Sight' Of The Afghan Mission

Former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard recently criticised senior US government officials. On Sunday, Gabbard said that they were unaware of the mission in Afghanistan. When asked about the US military's conduct in Afghanistan over the last two decades, Gabbard stated that their purpose to go in Afghanistan was originally to hunt down Al-Qaeda, the jihadist terrorists who attacked the United States on 9/11. They dispatched special forces to the area, who destroyed Al-Qaeda quickly and successfully.

She further said that when leaders in the country lost sight of that very direct and important mission and instead began to embark on regime change wars and nation-building exercises and as they have seen over the last twenty years in Afghanistan specifically, even senior leaders in their government across Democrat and Republican said that the United States cannot and should not strive to be the world's police.

Gabbard voiced her sorrow in August over the deaths of 13 American personnel

She emphasised, that despite having the best of intentions, the US' efforts have resulted in short as well as long-term hardship for the people of these countries. She said that they cannot and should not strive to export American principles and build many Americas in countries throughout the world. According to her, they have seen how, even with the best of intentions, these efforts have proven to bring greater pain and issues for the people in these countries in the short and long term. Gabbard voiced her sorrow in August over the deaths of 13 American personnel in the recent bombings in Kabul.

General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, declared more than a month after the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan that the country's 20-year military presence was a strategic failure. Under the previously agreed Doha accord with the Taliban last year, US soldiers left Afghanistan on August 31. Last month, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan and declared the formation of an interim government.

Who is Tulsi Gabbard?

Tulsi Gabbard is an American politician and a member of the United States Army Reserve who served as the United States Representative representing Hawaii's 2nd congressional district from 2013 to 2021. She became the first Hindu and Samoan-American voting member of Congress when she was elected in 2012. She declared her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination in the 2020 US presidential election in early February 2019.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP