Tulsi Gabbard Files $50M Defamation Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton

Tulsi Gabbard, the Democratic presidential contender, on January 22 reportedly sued Hillary Clinton for defamation and is now seeking $50 million in damages for harming her reputation. According to international media reports, Gabbard alleged that Clinton tarnished her reputation by suggesting her to be a 'Russian asset' and 'favourite of the Russians'. The lawsuit has been filed in the Southern District of New York and it further suggests that Gabbard suffered an economic loss to be proven at trial.

Gabbard has reportedly said in the lawsuit that Clinton got exactly what she wanted by lying about Gabbard and she harmed her political and personal rival's reputation and ongoing presidential campaign. It further also said that the statement by Clinton had started a damaging whisper campaign based on baseless, but vicious, untruths. The lawsuit also said that Gabbard seeks to hold Clinton and the political elites accountable for distorting the truth in the middle of a critical presidential election.

Tiff between Clinton and Gabbard

Gabbard's lawsuit comes after Clinton made remarks back in October claiming that she is the 'favourite of Russians' and addressed her as a 'Russian asset'. Clinton said, in an apparent reference to Gabbard. "I'm not making any predictions but I think they've got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate”.

However, after Clinton's comments in October Gabbard lashed out at the former First Lady, Hillary Clinton and called her 'the queen of warmongers'. Gabbard in a tweet said, “You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain. From the day I announced my candidacy, there have been powerful allies in the corporate media and war machine, afraid of the threat I pose. It’s now clear that this primary is between you and me. Don’t cowardly hide behind your proxies. Join the race directly.

Further Senator Bernie Sanders also came out in support of his fellow 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard and claimed that Gabbard has always put the country before her life and it is atrocious to suggest that she is a foreign asset. He further said in a tweet, “People can disagree on issues, but it is outrageous for anyone to suggest that Tulsi is a foreign asset”.

