Tulsi Gabbard Emerges Victorious In Spontaneous Push Up Challenge; Watch

Democratic Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard has recently defeated a man in a push-up challenge on Thursday. The democrat was taking questions in New Hampshire when a man from the audience asked her about former Vice President Joe Biden.

Push up Contest

While talking to Gabbard, the town hall attendee stated that Former Vice President Joe Biden randomly challenged people in the crowd for pushups. He went on to ask her if she could take the challenge. Gabbard, who is also an avid surfer and trained in martial arts, accepted the challenge and said that her educated and informed guess would be yes. Right after that, she started doing pushups with an attendee only stopping after she emerged victorious. Watch the video here:

I got challenged to a fun push-up contest at my town hall yesterday! pic.twitter.com/0QfdNB9sV7 — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) January 17, 2020

Read: Tulsi Gabbard Says 'unimaginable Suffering Awaits If Escalation Continues'

Criticised for Impeachment vote

Last month, Gabbard had to face heavy criticism for voting 'present' on both impeachment charges against United States President Donald Trump on December 18. Gabbard became the only one in the House of Representatives who did not lean on either side to support Trump or take a stand to impeach him.

However, ultimately the US House voted 230 to 197 to impeach Trump of 'abuse of power' and 229 to 198 for the second charge of 'obstruction of Congress'. This made him the third President to be impeached from the office after Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998.

Read: Democratic Candidate Tulsi Gabbard Criticised For Not 'taking A Stand' Against Trump

While this was a 'historic' moment for the United States of America, Gabbard's move to abstain from the vote was attacked by her fellow Democrats. Reportedly, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortex said that 'to not take a stand' on a day which can lead to a 'great consequence' is 'quite difficult' when the Democrats 'sent her to lead' the party and run for them in the Presidential race.

Former Senator Claire McCaskill even called the move 'stupid'. The executive director of Common Cause Hawaii, Sandy Ma said that Gabbard's vote was not the voice of people in her district and therefore she 'shamed herself'.

Read: Tulsi Gabbard's Old Pro-Russia, Anti-Obama Tweets Pulled Up By Netizens

Read: Defying Party, Gabbard Votes ‘present’ On Trump Impeachment

(With inputs from Agencies)