'Tweet Tweet Or Whoof Whoof!': Russian MFA Leads Comical Memes On New Twitter Logo 'Doge'

Twitter users, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Russia, have made memes over the new Twitter update. On Tuesday morning, Twitter users woke up to an unlikely surprise as the classic blue bird logo flew away from the microblogging site. It was instead changed to the "doge" meme. After the logo was changed, Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted, "As promised". With the tweet, there was a screenshot of compiled tweets in which a Twitter user had requested that " instead of the bird logo, put doge." Further, the value of Dogecoin went up by almost 30% after Twitter changed its home page logo to the doge meme, as per media reports.

The 'unpredictable' Elon Musk

In a separate tweet, the Twitter Tycoon himself posted a meme on the new logo update. The meme has garnered several likes and comments. Netizens have also flooded the comment section with hilarious memes on the microblogging site.

The post has garnered more than 6 lakh likes, over 23,000 comments, and have quoted more than 12,000 times. His meme has been retweeted more than 61,000 times. One of the users commented with a picture of a bluebird and doge and wrote, "Tweet tweet became woof woof !" Whereas, another one wrote, “Looks like #Floki is doing a pretty good job as CEO!" The meme game has become stronger when the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Russia posted its meme. Taking to Twitter, MFA, Russia wrote, "Hey @elonmusk, a few avatar ideas, you're welcome. From the very heart, bru."

Hey @elonmusk, a few avatar ideas, уou're welcome.



From the very heart, bru. pic.twitter.com/6de2YxvCbM — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) April 4, 2023

Here are some more memes that have been shared by Twitter users:

The New Twitter Logo pic.twitter.com/q0amfGdN80 — Hitendra Pithadiya 🇮🇳 (@HitenPithadiya) April 3, 2023

the new twitter logo is amazing pic.twitter.com/og7G30LZnj — gaut (@0xgaut) April 3, 2023\