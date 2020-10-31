Twitter Alters Its Hacking Material Policy, Unlocks Official Account Of 'New York Post'

Upon making some changes to its Hacked Material Policy, Twitter on Friday unlocked the official account 'New York Post'. This announcement came after Twitter on October 14 had banned the account because the newspaper had published some controversial articles about the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's son.

In response, we’re updating our practice of not retroactively overturning prior enforcement.



Decisions made under policies that are subsequently changed & published can now be appealed if the account at issue is a driver of that change. We believe this is fair and appropriate. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) October 30, 2020

Twitter lifts its freeze from 'New York Post'

This means that because a specific @nypost enforcement led us to update the Hacked Materials Policy, we will no longer restrict their account under the terms of the previous policy and they can now Tweet again. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) October 30, 2020

Twitter upon lifting the freeze which it had placed on the account of New York Post said, 'We are willing to update and adjust them when we encounter new scenarios or receive important feedback from the public,' it added. Twitter said that it will no longer restrict New York Post's account under the terms of the previous policy.

Earlier this week, Republican lawmakers attacked Twitter's Chief Executive Jack Dorsey and also accused the company of practicing see; active censorship against conservatives. During the hearing, Senator Ted Cruz questioned Mr Dorsey that who has elected him and made him the charge of what the media is allowed to post. Reacting upon the dismissal on the ban, the New York Post on Saturday posted a picture showing Twitter's bird logo flying out of a cage and captioned it, "We are back."

US Congressional hearing

Meanwhile, the CEOs of three of the nation’s giant tech firms — Google, Twitter and Facebook — were grilled by a Senate panel on Wednesday after coming under the radar over censorship concerns, specifically for blocking Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine and China.

In his opening statement, Zuckerberg argued that while Section 230 needs to be changed, going too far could result in the companies being even more restrictive concerning what they publish on their platforms that could get them in legal trouble. Wicker kicked off the hearing raising Twitter and Facebook’s blocking a story, claiming it was based on hacked materials.

Zuckerberg and Dorsey both said that Section 230’s greatest impacts on social media firms were that it provides immunity from liability for what users post and the allowance of content moderation.

