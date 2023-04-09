Twitter CEO Elon Musk Denies Allegation Of Blocking Substack Links

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has refuted allegations that Twitter blocked links to online platform Substack, and accused reporter Matt Taibbi of working for the rival platform. Taibbi recently announced that he was leaving Twitter, which was acquired by Musk's company last year, due to the platform becoming "unusable." He claimed that Twitter had restricted tweets containing links to Substack, labeling them as "unsafe". Taibbi said he would instead use Substack's new 'Notes' feature.

.@elonmusk, you know that thing where the left eats its own? We mustn’t let that happen to the emerging western-values/free-speech coalition. Many of us who have backed your Twitter play and taken substantial heat for it are thrown by this move. The public square isn’t a monopoly https://t.co/qe1Gn6P6H6 April 7, 2023

1. Substack links were never blocked. Matt’s statement is false.



2. Substack was trying to download a massive portion of the Twitter database to bootstrap their Twitter clone, so their IP address is obviously untrusted.



3. Turns out Matt is/was an employee of Substack. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 8, 2023

Matt Taibbi was one of the few journalists who were provided access to a collection of documents known as the 'Twitter Files' by Elon Musk. These documents reportedly contained information exposing the collaboration between Twitter and the US government to suppress free speech globally.

Taibbi revealed ties between US government agencies and social media companies

During his testimony before the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, independent journalist Matt Taibbi highlighted the involvement of US government agencies, including the FBI, CIA, Pentagon, and Department of Homeland Security, in requesting Twitter to moderate certain content. According to a report from Sputnik, Taibbi also named private entities such as the National Endowment for Democracy, Alliance for Securing Democracy, and Stanford Internet Observatory, which he claimed played a role in shaping Twitter's moderation policies.

During his testimony, Taibbi made the bold claim that a covert alliance of tech companies, government agencies, and private groups is working together to stifle free speech, promote the liberal agenda, and disseminate false information that obscures wrongdoing by the US government. He even coined a term for this alleged network: the "Censorship-Industrial Complex." The reporter alleged that these influential entities, often referred to as "deep state" structures, pressured social media platforms to censor certain content, such as restricting access to the Hunter Biden laptop story and suspending accounts of conservative politicians.