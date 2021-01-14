Twitter CEO Says Platform Faced 'extraordinary Circumstance' Before Banning Trump

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on January 13 said that the micro-blogging website faced an "extraordinary and untenable circumstance" before permanently suspending US President Donald Trump’s account. Trump's Twitter account was banned on Friday, days after mob violently breached the US Capitol that left five people dead, including a police officer. The social media website had decided after it determined that his posts posed "risk of further incitement of violence".

In a Twitter thread, Dorsey said that the platform faced an extraordinary and untenable circumstance, forcing the company to focus all their actions on public safety. The Twitter CEO said that he does not celebrate or feel pride in banning Trump, but he added that offline harm as a result of the President’s online speech was "demonstrably real". Further, Dorsey recognised that having to suspend an account has "real and significant ramifications".

The Twitter CEO also noted that in the long-term, the actions of the social media platform and other companies would be “destructive” to the Nobel purpose and ideals of the open internet. “Yes, we all need to look critically at inconsistencies of our policy and enforcement. Yes, we need to look at how our service might incentivize distraction and harm. Yes, we need more transparency in our moderation operations. All this can’t erode a free and open global internet,” he tweeted.

Moreover, Dorsey stated that he is funding an initiative called ‘Bluesky’, which will aim at creating an open decentralised standards for social media. He added that it is still in work. However, the CEO also noted that the goal is to “disarm as much as we can,” and to “ensure we are all building towards a greater common understanding and a more peaceful existence on earth.”

Social media platforms suspend Trump’s account

Meanwhile, in the wake of the US Capitol riots and ahead of Biden’s inauguration, social media platforms are scrambling to eliminate or limit the reach of inflammatory content and accounts, with a special focus on what to do about accounts linked to the US President. Last week, Facebook said that it would ban Trump’s account from posting for at least the remainder of his term in office. Image-centric social media network Snapchat on January 13 also permanently banned Trump from its platform. YouTube on Tuesday said that it is suspending the President’s channel for at least one week and potentially longer after his channel earned a strike under the platform’s policies.

