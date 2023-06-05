Twitter Co-founder Jack Dorsey Supports Robert F. Kennedy Jr's 2024 Presidential Bid

As new candidates announce their bids to the US White House, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey openly endorsed his favourite candidate to take the Democratic ticket. On Sunday, the former CEO of Twitter endorsed Robert F Kennedy Jr, a kin to the glorious Kennedy family. The nephew of the 35th President of the US, John F Kennedy announced his bid earlier this year, making him one of the prominent challengers to the current US President Joe Biden. Dorsey took to Twitter to showcase his support for the Democratic leader.

“He can and will,” Dorsey wrote in the tweet and shared a video of Kennedy explaining why he can beat former US President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Commenting on his tweet, one user asked whether Dorsey is endorsing the ‘Anti-Vax campaigner’ or he is just planning to predict the future. “Both” the Twitter founder replied. Another user pointed out that the DNC would never allow him to be the face of the party in the 2024 US Presidential elections. To this, the Twitter CEO responded that the party has become “irrelevant”. “True but they seem to be more irrelevant by the day,” Dorsey quipped.

There’s still a long way to go

The Democratic leader who announced his run for the presidency earlier this year, hit the campaign trail this week for the first time since he launched his candidacy. While Dorsey is hopeful that Kennedy will be able to take on twice impeached 45th US President Donald Trump, Kennedy will first compete with 80-year-old Biden to secure the Democratic ticket. Kennedy has given several controversial stances over a plethora of issues, he is known for his association with one of America’s most famous political families. He is the son of the former US President’s slain brother Robert Kennedy and garnered a lot of eyeballs for his anti-vaccination stance.

Kennedy’s dismay against vaccines started around 15 years ago when he started getting fixated on the belief that vaccines are not safe. As an author, he wrote several books rejecting the importance of vaccines. According to The New York Times, Kennedy even went on to link childhood vaccinations to autism. In the year 2021 when the pandemic was at its peak, Kennedy wrote the book, “The Real Anthony Fauci”, in which he claimed that Dr Fauci who was Biden’s top medical adviser for the deadly coronavirus, along with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has conspired with drug companies to profit from vaccines. However, his theories have been rebuked not only by medical experts but also by his very own family. While Biden still holds the top spot in the US opinion polls by different news outlets, it’ll be interesting to see what this Kennedy kin’s campaign will look like.