Twitter Files: Elon Musk Claims US Govt Demanded Suspension Of 250k Twitter Accounts

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday claimed that the suspension of about 250k Twitter accounts was demanded by the United States government, which also included journalists and Canadian officials, as reported by Fox News.

Musk disclosed this when displaying the latest round of "Twitter Files" that was made public by the journalist Matt Taibbi. In his tweet targeting the US government, the Tesla chief said, "US govt agency demanded suspension of 250k accounts, including journalists and Canadian officials!"

US govt agency demanded suspension of 250k accounts, including journalists & Canadian officials! https://t.co/kcEMMCzF7d — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 3, 2023

Revelations in 'Twitter Files'

The alleged rising and consistent pressure on Twitter to work in sync with Congress to hunt for Russian meddling on Twitter was revealed by journalist Taibbi in "Twitter Files".

The Global Engagement Center, described by Taibbi as "a fledgling analytic/intelligence arm of the State Department" was out in front of the audience after it was reported by the media with a list of "suspect accounts" which it termed as "Russian personas and proxies."

Twitter's task force to hunt Russian influence on the platform displayed "no coordinated" efforts and Russian influence on the platform and mostly "lone-wolf" accounts with low ad spends, as per Fox News.

According to the journalist Matt Taibbi, the accounts were described with certain criteria, "Describing the coronavirus as an engineered bioweapon,' 'blaming "research conducted at the Wuhan institute,' and 'attributing the appearance of the virus to the CIA."

GEC report had over 2,50,000 names on the list

The GEC report consisted of a list of accounts that was followed by "two or more" Chinese diplomatic accounts and was quite long with about 2,50,000 names in it.

Twitter suspended 250,000 accounts, including accounts related to journalists, that questioned the pandemic's origin. This happened under the pressure of the US Government. The list also had the names of those who followed "two or more" Chinese diplomatic accounts, as per Fox News.

The former President was de-platformed from Twitter

Also, in an old batch of the "Twitter files", the name of former President Donald Trump was also present, who was de-platformed after constant pressure from Twitter's employees.

(With inputs from ANI)