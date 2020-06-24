Twitter Hides Donald Trump's 'abusive' Post Threatening Protesters

Twitter hid US President Donald Trump’s post on June 23 that according to the microblogging site showcases “abusive behaviour”. The US President had threatened to use “serious force” against the Black Lives Matter protesters in the country’s capital who created a police-free district just two weeks ago. Donald Trump said that there would “never” be an “Autonomous Zone” as long as he has acquired the White House. However, this tweet was hidden by Twitter which will not show on the feed until the user to click through. The social media website has said that the tweet has not been removed entirely and is left for people to access because of “public’s interest”.

‘A threat of harm’

The relationship between the 45th US President and the microblogging platform has suffered a blow in the recent months with the stringent policy of Twitter blocking his posts. Trump has previously noted that the fight against Twitter is ‘not fair’ while in a statement to an international media agency, the website said that US President’s recent tweet violated its policy with ‘a threat of harm against an identifiable group’.

Moreover, this is not the first time Twitter has blocked Trump’s posts after the protests against racial discrimination prevailed across the nation. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey even defended his company’s action of taking down US President Donald Trump’s campaign tribute video on 46-year-old African American George Floyd's death in police custody that triggered Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

While the US President had shared the news by targeting the microblogging website of “fighting hard” on behalf of the “radical left democrats” and called it “illegal”. After claiming it to be a “one-sided battle”, Dorsey clarified on June 6 that everything Trump said is ‘untrue’ and that it was “not illegal” for Twitter to disable the video because the company had received a copyright claim.

However recently, as the angry protesters attempted to pull down the statue of Andrew Jackson, Trump reiterated his warning that those who destroy monuments would be arrested and face jail time. Again in a Twitter post which is up and running, the US President informed that anyone who vandalizes any federal property would face 10 years in prison. He also said that his order may also be used ‘retrospectively; for destruction already caused.

I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

