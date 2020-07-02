Twitter Takes Down Image Posted By Donald Trump Over Copyright Claim

The microblogging website, Twitter has removed an image posted by US President Donald Trump over copyright claims by the photographer. From flagging posts to hiding certain tweets, the tiff between the social media platform and the 45th US President has only intensified over the course of the last few months. On June 30, Trump had posted his image pointing towards the camera with text that said, “In reality, they’re not after me. They’re after you. I’m just in the way.”

However, the image used to place the text was captured by the New York Times photographer Damon Winter back in September 2015 to accompany a feature article on the then-presidential candidate, Donald Trump. On receiving the copyright claims, Twitter has taken down the image and now the message displayed is, “This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder”.

Twitter hides Trump's 'abusive' post

This was not the first time that a post by Trump was restricted by Twitter, just recently on June 23 the company hid his post that according to the microblogging site showcases “abusive behaviour”. The US President had threatened to use “serious force” against the Black Lives Matter protesters in the country’s capital who created a police-free district just two weeks ago. Donald Trump said that there would “never” be an “Autonomous Zone” as long as he has acquired the White House. However, this tweet was hidden by Twitter which will not show on the feed until the user to click through. The social media website has said that the tweet has not been removed entirely and is left for people to access because of “public’s interest”.

The relationship between the 45th US President and the microblogging platform has suffered a blow in the recent months with the stringent policy of Twitter blocking his posts. Trump has previously noted that the fight against Twitter is ‘not fair’ while in a statement to an international media agency, the website said that US President’s recent tweet violated its policy with ‘a threat of harm against an identifiable group’.

