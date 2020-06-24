Twitter Gives Employees Election Day Off To Vote In National Polls

Twitter has reportedly announced that it will give its US employees paid offs to vote in national elections. It also said that going forward, employees around the world will get paid time off to vote in national elections.

Twitter has reportedly said that if employees don’t have enough time to vote outside of working hours in their country, it will compensate them for the time it takes to do so. However, employees responsible for election-related work, which includes security of the service, will have to report on these days, said the San Francisco-based company.

Juneteenth represents freedom, emancipation, and liberation.



To celebrate #Juneteenth is to know Black history. It's to know American history. And it’s to understand the work doesn’t stop here.



Here are voices and resources to keep you going. And here’s why... 🧵 pic.twitter.com/NsNi6aFKmz — Twitter Together (@TwitterTogether) June 19, 2020

Company's Statement

According to the reports, Twitter came up with this decision after it announced that it will make June 19 or Juneteenth, a paid holiday, commemorating the end of slavery in the US.

In a statement, the company said, "Given the importance of voting, going forward all national election voting days that take place on a weekday will be a paid day off. Since the US presidential election falls on a work day (November 3), we will plan to close all US offices on that day".

Image: AP