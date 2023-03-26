Twitter Tycoon Sends Email To Staff At 2:30 A.m.; Declares 'office Isn't Optional'

Twitter's Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk, has emailed his employees in the wee hours to inform them regarding Twitter's remote-working policy, as per a report in US-based Fortune Magazine. "Office is not optional," said Musk in the email that has been sent to the Twitter employees at 2:30 am, as per the report. The message comes after the company has gone through a period of radical changes. He said that changes are "necessary" and has complained that half of the San Francisco headquarters was empty the day before.

Notably, the company has fired thousands of employees since Elon Musk took over the control of the micro-blogging site. He has not been a fan of remote work. In fact, in November 2022, he ended Twitter's work-from-home accommodations and told employees within driving distance of the office that they needed to show up in person or consider their "resignation accepted."

Late-night emails by Musk, Twitter CEO

As per the latest report, this is not the first time that such an event occurred in the company. Musk often announces brand-new corporate policies in late-night emails. He has asked Twitter's staff to become "extremely hardcore" and has encouraged them to put in long hours, shortly after the takeover of Twitter, reported the Washington Post. Earlier, Musk made it mandatory to work a minimum of 40 hours per week in November. He has now and then emphasised the importance of this requirement to the company's culture.