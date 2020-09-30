‘Literally COD Lobby’: Netizens Sum Up What Watching US Presidential Debate Was Like

A little over a month left for the US Presidential Elections, September 29 saw the first face-off between US President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Case Western University’s campus in Cleveland. While the debate was riddled with chaos and constant low-blows like 'shut up, and ‘clown', several internet users took to Twitter, to sum up what watching the debate really felt like. From calling it a ‘disaster’ to ‘a COD lobby’, users flooded the micro-blogging website with all kinds of hilarious memes and GIFs.

Netizens call it ‘worst’ debate

The debate started out quite civilly, however, within minutes, it devolved into a series of endless interruptions, with Biden finally blurting out, “Will you shut up, man?” Overall the debate was a chaotic and unusually bitter first presidential debate of the 2020 election. The chaos did not go missed on Twitter as well as users said they ‘started the debate with a white wine’ and after watching they needed ‘tequila’. Even Stephen King joined in.

Cut his mike when he interrupts. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 30, 2020

So I didn’t watch the debate but from what I’ve heard both sides were just like pic.twitter.com/D4QuHeAx2s — Maaaaaaaax (@MaxAmarilli) September 30, 2020

The presidential debate was literally a cod lobby between the moderator, Trump, & biden pic.twitter.com/nmwJrcu3wg — keven (@MrTubsyWubsy) September 30, 2020

i just watched some of the presidental debate and i just want to say that i feel so sorry for my american oomfs pic.twitter.com/v84P16WGeA — elif (@LANADEL6790) September 30, 2020

Debate is not even 15 minutes in and it’s already CHAOS. Trump is arguing with the MODERATOR 🤦🏼‍♀️ #debatenight #Debates2020 — SpOoPy (@JayyLech) September 30, 2020

That debate was the worst thing I’ve ever seen. And I was in this: pic.twitter.com/5cXgv7f76D — Michael Shanks (@MichaelShanks) September 30, 2020

After last night, I am done watching the 2020 presidential debates. Nothing of substance was debated, nothing new was learned, and nothing was accomplished. My time is more valuable than that, as is yours. Don’t reward that clown show with your views. Just vote in November. — Caroline Orr Bueno (@RVAwonk) September 30, 2020

Apparently there was a televised debate in the USA last night ... I have an exclusive still from the event ... pic.twitter.com/E3YgTArELQ — Chris Wilson (@C_Wilson_Esq) September 30, 2020

From calling Trump the 'worst president' to calling each other 'liar', the two leaders also repeatedly criticised each other. While Biden told Trump to 'shut up', Trump attacked his rival for wanting to shut down the country to deal with the pandemic and said states should reopen. The Democratic leader also called the US President a 'clown' and a 'racist' and further said that 'he's Putin's puppet'.

In response, Trump brought up Biden’s son Hunter, whose business dealings in China and Ukraine have been the focus of Republican criticism this election season. Trump mentioned a finding from a recent Senate Republican investigation saying that the Mayor of Moscow City gave Hunter Biden around half a million dollars and asked his opponent to explain what was the money for.

