Two Babies Developed Brain Damage After Contracting COVID Virus In Womb, Reveals Study

Researchers at the University of Miami on Thursday reported what they believe are the first two confirmed cases of babies born with brain damage as a result of the COVID-19 virus. As per the study, the SARS-CoV-2 virus affected the infants by crossing through the placenta of their mothers.

According to the study published in the journal Pediatrics, both babies were born to mothers who tested positive for COVID-19. Both mothers tested positive for the virus during their second trimester. It has been reported that both pregnant women were infected with the virus during the spread of the Delta variant in 2020, at a time when vaccines were also not available.

The journal has reported that both babies suffered seizures on the day they were born and later suffered significant developmental delays. While one child passed away at 13 months, the other was placed in hospice care, the researchers informed.

COVID-19 virus detected in placenta of infected mothers

Meanwhile, despite being tested positive for the virus, one woman had only mild symptoms and carried the baby full term while the other became so sick that doctors had to deliver the baby at 32 weeks of gestation.

Detailing the cases which is being considered to be first of its kind, Dr Michael Paidas, chair of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Miami said, “This is the first time that we’ve been able to demonstrate the virus in a fetal organ with the transplacental passage.”

Another researcher revealed that after examination, the deadly virus was seen in the placentas of both mothers. It was also revealed that an autopsy of the child's brain, who died, also showed traces of the virus in the brain. However, it was not clear whether the injuries caused during pregnancy were related to the delta variant or the Omicron-related variants.

Following the study, the researchers have urged pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19.