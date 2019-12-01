Two Children Killed, 1 Missing In Arizona As Winter Storm Grips US

Two children were found reportedly dead and were missing in Arizona on November 30 after their vehicle got stuck while crossing a storm-swollen forest on the outskirts of Phoenix, according to the Gila County Sheriff's Office. The rescue operators in choppers successfully reached to four other children and an adult who was stranded on an island and a second adult on the shore. A search operation was launched to find out the three missing children. Among those children, a boy and a girl about five years old were found dead on Saturday. Virgil Dodd, a sheriff spokesperson said that they were found dead about three miles downstream from where the vehicle became submerged.

READ: Winter Storm Dampens Thanksgiving Travel For Parts Of Utah

Deep snowfalls expected to continue

About 30 first responders were still searching for the missing girl. Dodd added that they are hoping to find the last one and bring her to safety. The two adults were believed to be the parents of four of the seven children involved in the incident. Dodd said that the group was believed to be out of town but no additional details have been known yet. According to the local news channel, the group visited the area for a family reunion during the US Thanksgiving holiday. The National Weather Service said that deep snowfalls are expected to continue for the rest of the weekend in the Midwest and Northeast. Scores of Americans travel home from their holiday feasts during this time.

READ: Winter Snowstorm Could Impact Holiday Travel

Snowstorms hit the US

Wintry weather affected Thanksgiving weekend travellers across the US on Saturday as the powerful and dangerous storm moved eastward bringing heavy snow from parts of California to the northern Midwest and inundating several areas with rain. Citizens were stranded as several flights were cancelled and highways remain closed during Thanksgiving. The city of Duluth, Minnesota, issued a “no travel advisory” beginning at noon Saturday because of a major snowstorm it termed “historic.” Forecasters expected heavy snow and rainfall to prevail over the weekend in parts of the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys.

READ: IMD Issues Winter Forecast; Central & Peninsular States Predicted To Be Warmer Than Usual

READ: Most Parts Of Kashmir Witness Snowfall