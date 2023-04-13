Two Indian-origin Start-up Executives Convicted Of Running $1 Bn Fraud Scheme In US

The Indian-origin executives of a Chicago-based start-up were convicted by a federal jury in the US for running a fraud scheme that targeted their company's clients, lenders, and investors. According to PTI, the executives carried out a fraud of USD 1 billion.

The US court’s decision to convict the accused came following a 10-week-long trial. As per the evidences, the jurors on Tuesday found health technology company Outcome Health co-founder and former CEO Rishi Shah guilty on 19 of 22 counts, co-founder and former president Shradha Agarwal guilty on 15 of 17 counts and former chief operating officer Brad Purdy guilty on 13 of 15 counts.

According to the statement issued by the Justice Department, “The company installed television screens and tablets in doctors' offices around the US and then sold advertising space on those devices to clients, most of whom were pharmaceutical companies.”

What are the charges?

The co-founder of Outcome Health, Rishi Shah was convicted of five counts of mail fraud, 10 counts of wire fraud, two counts of bank fraud and two counts of money laundering.

While, the former president of the company Shradha Agarwal was convicted of five counts of mail fraud, eight counts of wire fraud, and two counts of bank fraud.

Brad Purdy was convicted of five counts of mail fraud, five counts of wire fraud, two counts of bank fraud, and one count of false statements to a financial institution.

In view of the charges, the defendants have been punished with a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison for each count of bank fraud and 20 years imprisonment for each count of wire fraud and mail fraud.

What’s the fraud scheme?

Amid the trials, it was learnt that Shah, Agarwal and Purdy sold advertising inventory the company did not have to Outcome's clients, then under-delivered on its advertising campaigns. They then invoiced their clients despite under-deliveries as if it had delivered in full.

The three accused then lied or caused others to lie to conceal the under-deliveries from clients and make it appear as if the company was delivering advertising content to the number of screens in the clients' contracts.

During the trials, it was revealed that the company began targeting its clients through the fraud scheme in 2011 and the process continued till 2017. Notably, the scheme resulted in at least USD 45 million of overbilled advertising services.

(With agency inputs)