Two-third Of US Companies Want Staff To Be Vaccinated As Omicron Spreads: Survey

At least two-third of US companies are looking to get their workers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in view of the Omicron spread despite the looming vaccine hesitancy and court's blocking of US President Biden’s legal vaccine mandate for workers.

A recent survey conducted by the Manpower Group cited the FT, outlines that more than 6,000 US employers, approximately 27% of US companies want their employees to be double jabbed against the novel coronavirus, while 8% plan to push the workers to get the boosters shot. Meanwhile, another 18% plan to implement mandates for some of the staff.

As the United States death toll totalled 800,000 and as a rising trajectory from the Omicron B.1.1.529 Variant of Concern [VOC] was witnessed in the recent weeks, companies are demanding vaccine requirements from workers and providing proof of vaccination for the safe working environment.

CEO Steve Squeri of American Express had earlier said that internal memo employees, contractors and visitors need to be fully inoculated in order to work in or visit its U.S. offices and participate in in-person company-sponsored events. He also asked the unvaccinated employees or those who refused to show the proof of vaccination to look for virtual work arrangements from home.

Similarly, tech and telecoms conglomerate Cisco had asked the fully vaccinated "critical workers" to come to the office. And as the Delta variant surged, Citibank asked employees to get vaccinated before resuming work.

While Delta Airlines had stopped short of putting in place a company-wide mandate to require current employees to be vaccinated, reports emerged that it laid off vaccine-hesitant members of staff so that the airline can 'operate safely'.

Facebook pushed back its plan of employees' return to the office until January 2022. "We will be requiring anyone coming to work at any of our US campuses to be vaccinated," the company strictly said in a statement to NBC News.

States, companies take vaccine mandate into their own hands

Earlier this year, US President Joe Biden had approved a mandate for all the businesses with 100 employees or more to either get vaccinated or test negative for the COVID-19. But in a setback for the Biden administration's vaccine requirements, a federal judge's preliminary injunction last week temporarily halted the mandate for employees of business contractors to be fully vaccinated.

"The reason that we proposed these requirements is that we know they work and we are confident in our ability legally to make these happen across the country," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during a briefing.

Following the blockade, businesses and firms in states like New York took vaccine mandate into their own hands. The state government also asked the private employers to mandate vaccinations for workers by Dec. 27, a rule that applies to roughly 184,000 businesses across the state.