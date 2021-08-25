Two US Congressmen Face Criticism For 'secret Trip' To Afghanistan Amid Evacuation Effort

In a bid to pressurise US President Joe Biden to extend the August 31 deadline for US military drawdown, two Congressmen made an unannounced trip to Kabul on August 24. Democrat Seth Moulton and Republican Peter Meijer made the “secret” trip to “provide oversight” to the mission to evacuate Americans and their allies. In a joint statement, the two congressmen said that the trip had been conducted in “secret to minimize the risk and disruption to the people on the ground”.

"We conducted this visit in secret, speaking about it only after our departure, to minimize the risk and disruption to the people on the ground, and because we were there to gather information, not to grandstand," the joint statement said.

"As members of Congress, we have a duty to provide oversight on the executive branch," the statement added.

Today with @RepMeijer I visited Kabul airport to conduct oversight on the evacuation.



Witnessing our young Marines and soldiers at the gates, navigating a confluence of humanity as raw and visceral as the world has ever seen, was indescribable. pic.twitter.com/bWGQh1iw2c — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) August 25, 2021

The two Congressmen are military veterans, and both have served in the Middle East in the past. This comes as US President on Tuesday said that he expects the evacuation mission to be completed by the end of the month, setting the deadline as August 31. The two said that they had travelled to Afghanistan “on a plane with empty seats”. They were seated in crew-only seats in a bid to avoid any inconvenience to others. However, according to CNN, a US official characterised the visit as an "unhelpful distraction”.

Pelosi slams Moulton and Meijer

Separately, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also slammed the two Congressmen and said that the travel to the war-torn country by members of the House of Representatives would divert resources from the evacuation operation. She said that given the urgency of this situation, the desire of some Members to travel to Afghanistan and the surrounding areas is “understandable and reflective of the high priority that we place on the lives of those on the ground”. However, she further reiterated that the Departments of Defense and State have requested that Members not travel to Afghanistan and the region during this time of danger”.

Pelosi said, "Ensuring the safe and timely evacuation of individuals at risk requires the full focus and attention of the U.S. military and diplomatic teams on the ground in Afghanistan. Member travel to Afghanistan and the surrounding countries would unnecessarily divert needed resources from the priority mission of safely and expeditiously evacuating America and Afghans at risk from Afghanistan".

(With inputs from ANI)