It's Jan 6 Again: Two Years Later, US Capitol Riots Still Make For Some 'Scary' Images

The largest investigation in the US Justice Department’s history began after a violent mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump attacked the US Capitol.

US Capitol Riots 2021
1/25
Image: AP

Violent supporters of former President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

US Capitol Riots 2021
2/25
Image: AP

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the US Capitol.

US Capitol Riots 2021
3/25
Image: AP

A Trump supporter carries a Bible at the rally outside the Capitol.

US Capitol Riots 2021
4/25
Image: AP

Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio attends a rally in Portland, Oregon (August 17, 2019), Proud Boys members were part of Capitol riots.

US Capitol Riots 2021
5/25
Image: AP

Trump supporters attempt to enter the Capitol at the House steps during a joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote on January 6, 2021.

US Capitol Riots 2021
6/25
Image: AP

Trump supporters rally on the day of the Capitol riots.

US Capitol Riots 2021
7/25
Image: AP

Police on guard as demonstrators try to break through a police barrier at the US Capitol.

US Capitol Riots 2021
8/25
Image: AP

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol.

US Capitol Riots 2021
9/25
Image: AP

A woman is helped up by police during the US Capitol riots.

US Capitol Riots 2021
10/25
Image: AP

People shelter at the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the Capitol. 

US Capitol Riots 2021
11/25
Image: AP

Richard Barnett, a Trump supporter sits in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office.

US Capitol Riots 2021
12/25
Image: AP

Lawmakers evacuate the floor as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the US Capitol.

US Capitol Riots 2021
13/25
Image: AP

US Capitol Police stand with guns drawn near a barricaded door as protesters try to break into the House Chamber 

US Capitol Riots 2021
14/25
Image: AP

US Capitol Police hold rioters at gun-point near the House Chamber inside the US Capitol in Washington DC

US Capitol Riots 2021
15/25
Image: AP

Police with guns drawn watch as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the US Capitol.

US Capitol Riots 2021
16/25
Image: AP

People shelter in the House gallery as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol

US Capitol Riots 2021
17/25
Image: AP

Rioters try to break through a police barrier.

US Capitol Riots 2021
18/25
Image: AP

Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally on January 6, 2021.

US Capitol Riots 2021
19/25
Image: AP

A mob of Trump supporters enter the US Capitol.

US Capitol Riots 2021
20/25
Image: AP

A Capitol police officer looks out of a broken window as protesters gather on the building

US Capitol Riots 2021
21/25
Image: AP

Members of Congress take cover as Trump supporters breach security and enter the US Capitol

US Capitol Riots 2021
22/25
Image: AP

Tense lawmakers wait as they learn the Capitol has been breached 

US Capitol Riots 2021
23/25
Image: AP

A statue of Gerald Ford in the Capitol Rotunda with a Trump flag

US Capitol Riots 2021
24/25
Image: AP

Pages from the final report released by the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. (December 22, 2022)

US Capitol Riots 2021
25/25
Image: AP

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware on January 6, 2021. Biden called the violent protests "an assault on the most sacred of American undertakings"

COMMENT
