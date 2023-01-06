It's Jan 6 Again: Two Years Later, US Capitol Riots Still Make For Some 'Scary' Images

Quick links:
Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio attends a rally in Portland, Oregon (August 17, 2019), Proud Boys members were part of Capitol riots.
Trump supporters attempt to enter the Capitol at the House steps during a joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote on January 6, 2021.
People shelter at the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the Capitol.
Lawmakers evacuate the floor as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the US Capitol.
US Capitol Police stand with guns drawn near a barricaded door as protesters try to break into the House Chamber
US Capitol Police hold rioters at gun-point near the House Chamber inside the US Capitol in Washington DC
Police with guns drawn watch as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the US Capitol.
People shelter in the House gallery as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol
Pages from the final report released by the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. (December 22, 2022)