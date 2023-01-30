Tyre Nichols Death: Victim's Lawyer Asks Lawmakers To Pass Urgent Police Reforms

Tyre Nichols' lawyer has urged to the US Congress to pass urgent police reform legislation in the wake of his death, reported BBC. Tyre Nichols was fatally beaten by five police officers in January. The footage of the violent beating of the 29-year-old was released by the Memphis authorities. In more than an hour-long footage, one can witness the officers who put the Black motorist down and struck him repeatedly as he screamed.

The video was released after those five officers were charged with murder in Nichols' death. They kept on beating the FedEx worker for three minutes, as per the video released. On the update of Nichols' case, his family's lawyer has likened the assault to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.

Meanwhile, US President Biden has condemned the incident and condoled Tyre's death. "Jill and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols and the entire Memphis community. Tyre’s family deserves a swift, full, and transparent investigation into his death." read the statement released by the White House on January 26.

Nichols' lawyer asks for urgent police reforms

While representing Nichols' case, his lawyer Ben Crump has asked President Joe Biden to use Nichols' death to gain support for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, reported BBC citing local US media news. Further, he said that Nichols' mother was coping with her son's loss by hoping that his death could lead to change.

While talking about how Nichols' mother is coping with the tragic news about her son, Crump said, "She believes in her heart Tyre was sent here for an assignment and that there is going to be greater good that comes from this tragedy."

"Shame on us if we don't use his tragic death to finally get the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act passed," said Crump reported CNN.

Further, he added that deaths at the hands of police would continue if the law does not change. The president of the NAACP civil rights group, Derrick Johnson has also called on legislators to take action. "We can name all the victims of police violence, but we can't name a single law you have passed to address it," said Johnson in a statement, reported BBC.

Further, he added, "By failing to write a piece of legislation, you're writing another obituary." However, the Republican House of Representatives Judiciary chair Jim Jordan said, "These five individuals did not have any respect for life... I don't know if there's anything you can do to stop the kind of evil we saw in that video."