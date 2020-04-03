'No Civil Unrest': US Ambassador To India 'impressed' With Public Support Amid Lockdown 

As the country remains under lockdown, US ambassador to India Ken Juster extended support to India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the virus.

Taking to Twitter, Juster stated that he was impressed with the public support received after the imposition of the lockdown, highlighting the absence of civil unrest.

The U.S. Mission supports the Government of India in the fight against #COVID19. Impressive to see the public support for the lockdown and social distancing, with no sign of civil unrest. #USIndia pic.twitter.com/xO3ZDsb5AF — Ken Juster (@USAmbIndia) April 3, 2020

On the other hand, leading the number of global positive cases of Coronavirus, the United States has become the new epicentre of the pandemic surpassing China, Italy, and Iran. With over 188,530 cases and 3,889 deaths till Wednesday morning, the Donald Trump administration faced momentous criticism for failing to contain the outbreak. From downplaying the Coronavirus threat to disregarding intelligence reports and calling to revive the economy amid a health crisis, Trump over the period has been accused of jeopardizing the health crisis.

Lockdown in India

The 21-day curfew in India is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they were earlier under curfew or not. Stating that while India's economy will face a brunt, PM Modi said it was this responsibility to do this to save every Indian's life. Talking about how health experts stated that 21 days are necessary to ensure breaking the chain transmission, he said that 'India will be sent back by 21 years if 21 days are not handled'.

PM Modi has also launched the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), where citizens can contribute to aide the government's efforts in supporting those affected by disasters - like COVID-19.

