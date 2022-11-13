U.S Military Aircrafts Not Meeting Performance Targets, Says Report

The US is touted to be one of the strongest countries when it comes to defence capabilities, however, the recent Weapon System Sustainment report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) has become a matter of concern. In the report, the GAO asserted that after an examination of 49 US warplanes, it was found that only “four (warplanes) met their annual mission capable goal in a majority of years from the fiscal year 2011 through 2021.”

The mission capable rate is the percentage of total time when the aircraft can fly and perform in at least one mission. The rate is used to assess the health and readiness of an aircraft fleet. Speaking on the report, a program official added, “These challenges affect the mission capable rates.”

The GAO report also asserted from 2011 to 2021 the average mission-capable rate of aircraft has fallen for the U.S Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps. The figures become worse for the year 2021. The GAO also claimed that in the year 2021, only two of the 49 aircraft examined met the service-established mission-capable goal. The report asserted that the Operating and Support cost was about $54 billion in 2020, $1.2 billion less than in the fiscal year 2011. The report also mentioned that planes cost less to operate because they spend more time on the ground.



What is the Weapon System Sustainment Report?

According to GAO, The Department of Defense (DOD) spends “tens of billions of dollars annually to sustain its weapon systems”. GAO initiated this work in response to “continuing interest in the operational availability and costs for major weapon systems.” The report shows that many selected aircraft are facing “one or more sustainment challenges.” The report comes in response to a provision of Section 802 of the William M. Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act 2021. According to GAO, the report came after reviewing documentation and interviewing program officials to identify the challenges in sustaining the aircraft. The office asserted that in addition to this report, The GAO plans to issue more reports in this regard.

The report concluded that the average flight readiness rate has declined over the past decade for all Army divisions except the Army, leaving only two of 49 aircraft types capable of mission from 2021.