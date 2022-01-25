UAE General Discusses Security Concerns With US Counterpart After Houthi's Missile Attack

Chief of Staff of Armed Forces Lt. General Hamad Muhammad Thani al-Rumaythi on Monday discussed the prevailing security situation in the Middle East with his US counterpart, Chairman of Joint Chief of Staff, General Mark Milley. The military leaders also talked about the recent Houthi-led terrorist attack against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which was denounced by Gen. Milley, stated a press release by the Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesperson, Col. Dave Butler. General Miley also lauded UAE for "successfully intercepting" the threats posed by a missile aimed at Al Dhafra Air Base, near Abu Dhabi.

"The military leaders discussed the recent Houthi terrorist attacks against the UAE as well as the security environment in the Middle East. The Chairman condemned both last night's attack as well as the January 17, 2022 attack publicly claimed by the Houthis. The Chairman praised the armed forces of the UAE for successfully intercepting the threats and expressed gratitude for the combined efforts to successfully prevent the inbound missile from impacting Al Dhafra Air Base, near Abu Dhabi," he added.

The phone conversation came after the US on Monday successfully intercepted two projectiles fired by Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen, according to a statement by US CENTCOM. The airstrike came after Saudi-led Coalition last week targeted a detention centre in Yemen's Saada province, killing over 70 civilians and injuring many more. Notably, the said missile attack was a retaliation to a drone attack in Abu Dhabi Maffasah oil refinery, claimed by Houthis, which killed three workers and injured six others on January 17. The series of strikes stem from the long-standing crisis between Yemen and Houthis in which the Saudi-led Coalition supports the Yemen government.

How did the Yemen-Houthi crisis unfold

For the unversed, the Yemen-Houthi conflict erupted in 2014 after the Iran-backed insurgents toppled President Abed Rabbi Mansour Hadi's democratic government and formed the Supreme Security Council. The council was supported by former President Ali Abdullah Saleh. The ousted Yemeni govt. along with Saudi Arabia and UAE launched an offensive against the military regime in March 2015.

In 2017, the situation worsened after the rebel forces assassinated Saleh when he wished to switch sides. The series of strikes and counterstrikes since then has killed thousands and pushed civilians to what the UN dubs as the "worst humanitarian disaster." In addition, a shaky ceasefire to end the civil war also lies under the debris of sporadic missile attacks from both sides.

