UK Coronavirus Variant Now 'most Common' Strain In United States, Says CDC Director

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr Rochelle Walensky, on Wednesday, April 7, during a White House briefing informed that the B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant, which first emerged in Britain, has now become the most common in the United States. This comes after the CDC variant tracker recently reported that the B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant has reached all 50 states in the US. Walensky further said that the CDC’s most recent data shows that the seven-day average of new cases is a little over 63,000 cases per day. This is up approximately 2.3 per cent compared to the previous seven-day average. Also, hospital admissions are increasing.

'Most common lineage'

"Based on our most recent estimates from CDC surveillance, the B117 variant is now the most common lineage circulating in the United States. Testing remains an important strategy to rapidly identify and isolate infectious individuals, including those with variants of concern", said Walensky. She further highlighted that this means two things — first, the virus still has a hold on everyone as it is infecting people as she urged people to remain vigilant. Secondly, the people need to continue to accelerate the vaccination efforts. People should focus on their individual responsibility to get vaccinated whenever they get the opportunity.

During the press briefing, Walensky said, “We have to recognize the high risk of infection in areas of high community transmission. I encourage communities to consider adjustments to meet their unique needs and circumstances. For example, in areas of substantial or high community transmission, CDC guidance specifically suggests refraining from youth sports that are not outside and cannot be conducted at least six feet apart. Similarly, large events should also be deferred”. READ | 'Eek' COVID-19 variant known for reducing vaccine protection found in Japanese hospitals

Earlier, Walensky estimated the variant to account for 26 per cent of the virus cases in the US. Also, as per the predictions, made by the officials, the B.1.1.7 variant would become the dominant strain by the end of March in the US. The CDC said that it is closely monitoring these variants of concern (VOC). The CDC had previously said that these variants have mutations in the virus genome that can further alter the characteristics. This can cause the virus to act differently in ways that are significant to public health.

