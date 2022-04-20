UK Court Orders Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange's Extradition To The US

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's extradition to the United States has moved one step closer after a UK court on Wednesday, 20 April, issued an order for his extradition to Washington to face trial on spying charges, according to AP. The decision comes after the UK Supreme Court in March stated that Assange could not appeal against a lower court's decision which said that he could be extradited. The case of Julian Assange will now go to Britain government for a decision and he still has legal options.

The Westminster Magistrates Court judge approved the order while Assange watched the hearing from Belmarsh Prison through video. The decision to allow his extradition will be made by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel. The order by the UK court does not end all legal options for Assange as his lawyers have four weeks time to make submissions to Priti Patel and he can even appeal to the High Court.

Assange's lawyer Mark Summers told the judge that his legal team wanted to make “serious submissions," as per the AP report. Notably, Assange has been for years trying to avoid a trial in the United States on charges concerning Wikileak's publication of a series of classified documents. Assange was last month denied permission to appeal against a decision to extradite him to the US to face trial on spying charges.

US seeks extradition of Julian Assange

It is to mention here that the US has called on the UK authorities to extradite Julian Assange for his trial on 17 charges of espionage and one charge of computer misuse. According to the US prosecutors, Assange had illegally helped US army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning for stealing classified files which were later published by Wikileaks.

Meanwhile, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's lawyers have argued that he was acting as a journalist and has the right to First Amendment protections of freedom of speech for publishing documents which they stressed exposed wrongdoing of US armed forces in Iraq and Afghanistan. Julian Assange, who married his partner Stella Moris in March, has been held at UK's Belmarsh Prison since 2019 when he was arrested for skipping bail for a different legal case.

(Inputs from AP)