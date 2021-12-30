UK: Grey Squirrel On A Rampage Which Injured 18 People In Two Days Put Down By Authorities

A squirrel that attacked and wounded 18 people in the Welsh town of Buckley has been captured and put down. The squirrel was taken by the RSPCA and was examined. Following the examination, the veterinarian euthanized the squirrel that injured 18 people, reported BBC News. Reportedly, the people have nicknamed the squirrel ‘Stripe’ after the character from the film named ‘Gremlins’ after he attacked people in Buckley, Flintshire over two days.

A spokesman of the RSPCA informed that they were “incredibly sad” as they had to put the squirrel to sleep. He revealed that they had no other option due to the changes that have been introduced in the legislation in 2019. The RSPCA spokesperson stated that as per the legislation, it is now illegal to release the squirrels back into the wild. Furthermore, he mentioned that even though they are not in favour of the law, however, they need to follow it, as per the BBC News report. The spokesperson called on the people to not trap the squirrel as they are unable to release them into the wild due to the legislation.

Corrine Reynolds fed the squirrel since March

Corrine Reynolds, who fed the squirrel since March expressed sadness as the squirrel lost his life. She mentioned that she used to call the squirrel “little buddy”, however, after it started attacking people, she changed the name to “Stripe”. She revealed that the squirrel came to her garden for food and he would even take a nut out of her hand. However, the squirrel bit her last week while she fed him in the garden. She then came to know that others were also attacked by the squirrel on the town Facebook page. In order to capture him, the woman kept a cage near the area where she used to feed him for around 20 minutes. She was able to trap him and had handed over the squirrel to the RSPCA.

A care home worker and her daughter were also wounded by the squirrel, reported The DailyMail. Jane Harry witnessed the squirrel when she was visiting her daughter's home in Buckley, however, she was shocked after the squirrel injured her daughter by biting her in the neck and hands. Even though Jane Harry had tried to move the squirrel off her daughter, however, the squirrel bit her daughter two more times. She added that they had to take tetanus jabs on Christmas eve after the squirrel had attacked him.

Image: Pixabay/Representative