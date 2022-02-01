UK Partygate Row: Sue Gray Blames 'lack Of Leadership' For Allowing Parties To Take Place

UK civil servant Susan (Sue) Gray has blamed a lack of "leadership" for allowing parties to take place in Downing Street during the nationwide pandemic lockdown. The top civil servant says some incidents "should not have been allowed to take place" in her long-awaited findings, according to UK media reports.

Sue Gray looked into 16 different COVID-19 lockdown parties, including three that were previously unknown. Gray's investigation found that the 16 lockdown parties were "difficult to justify," and condemned "failures of leadership and judgement" in No 10 and the Cabinet Office. Following that, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was met with a wall of rage from Conservative MPs in the House of Commons.

Officers from Scotland Yard have obtained over 300 photographs and 500 pages of documents. According to The Guardian, the images include photos taken at alleged parties as well as footage from security cameras showing people entering and exiting buildings. After facing questions and criticism from MPs, Boris Johnson stated that he accepted the results wholeheartedly.

UK PM apologises for attending BYOB party

The UK PM has apologised for attending the "bring your own booze" party in Downing Street's garden on May 20, 2020, as well as his birthday party on June 19, 2020.A party at Mr Johnson's Downing Street flat on November 13, 2020 is also being investigated by the police. Johnson said he would not give a running commentary on something that was being probed by the police when asked by Labour MPs if he was at that party.

Sue Gray's 12-page report cited "failures of leadership and judgment," but it left many questions unexplained, including whether Johnson deceived the Commons by denying parties and claiming that all COVID procedures were followed. Moreover, Gray did not criticise or pass judgement on the prime minister in her report, but she did highlight problems at the top of government. Gray highlighted 16 gatherings that she evaluated for evidence of rule-breaking over the course of 20 months in 2020-21, 12 of which are currently under investigation by police.

Gray said her report was constrained by the Met's request that she makes only passing mention of the gatherings under investigation. She stated that she had opted not to provide accurate reports of the remaining four dates because she did not believe she could do so without jeopardising the overall balance of the findings. It is understood that a detailed report on the partygate row exists, and Gray would like to see it released to the public, according to the UK media.

Image: AP/Twitter