UK PM Boris Johnson Says Britain Must 'build Up Cyber Capability'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently said that the country needs to boost its capacity to conduct cyber attacks on foreign enemies. According to a statement released by his office, Johnson said that cyber power is revolutionising the way the world lives and fight out wars, just as airpower did 100 years ago. He added that the country needs to build up the cyber capability so that it can grasp the opportunities it presents while ensuring those who seek to use its powers to attack the nation and the way of life are thwarted at every turn.

The PM said, “Our new, full-spectrum approach to cyber will transform our ability to protect our people, promote our interests around the world and make the lives of British people better every day”.

NCF HQ to open in North of England

The statement by his office comes a few days before the PM is due to present a long-term review of the national security strategy to parliament, which could lead to a reduction in armed forces personnel. During the “Integrated Review”, he will also announce that the home of the new National Cyber Force and the nexus of the strategy will be in the North of England, establishing a “cyber corridor” across the region. The UK government believes that the opening of the HQ will drive growth in the tech, digital and defence sectors outside of London and help create a new partnership between the government, the sector and universities of the region.

UK PM’s office said, “The review will set out the importance of cyber technology to our way of life - whether it's defeating our enemies on the battlefield, making the internet a safer place or developing cutting-edge tech to improve people's lives”.

It is worth noting the NCF targets threats including foreign air defence systems and the mobile phones of people the government views as serious criminals or terrorists. The agency was created back in 2020 alongside a dedicated army regiment focused on cyber warfare. N 2016, a National Cyber Security Centre was also set up to advise the government and public on how to reduce the risk of cyber-attacks.

(Image: AP)