UK To Allocate $6.4M Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine Amid Ongoing Crisis

The United Kingdom will be providing $6.4 Million as a form of humanitarian aid to Ukraine. According to the reports by ANI, a formal announcement, regarding the same, will be made during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's two-day visit to London. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office in a statement, “As part of the visit, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will meet Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to reaffirm the UK's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity... Dominic Raab will also announce £5m of humanitarian aid to support communities in eastern Ukraine who have been affected by the conflict and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic”.

EU offers support to Ukraine

According to the reports by AP, on October 6, President Volodymyr reached the EU's headquarters in Brussels and was welcomed by European Council President Charles Michel. Few agendas of their talks involve- Ukrainian judicial and financial reforms, the EU's role in helping the Ukrainian leader, the EU's part in maintaining sanctions on Russia over the conflict in eastern Ukraine, and developing stronger economic ties with Kyiv. On the same day, the EU pledged to go forward with the free trade agreement with Ukraine and urged Russia to respect the peace agreement.

Charles Michel after holding talks with President Volodymyr said, “the EU is and will remain Ukraine’s biggest and most reliable partner”. He added, “We want to deepen our cooperation with Ukraine even further”. Since the year 2014 when Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula, the EU has provided a sum of $17.7 billion to Ukraine. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, “We are not acting just (out of) charity. We are acting because it is in our own interest to help Ukraine to develop and to be a free, prosperous and secure country. This is the purpose of our help; it is conditional to reforms”.

In a joint statement, the EU and Ukraine “called on Russia to immediately stop fueling the conflict by providing financial and military support to the armed formations it backs”. They also urged Russia to respect the agreement which aims at spreading peace. According to the reports by AP, the conflict which was triggered by Russia’s annexation of Crimea and its support for the separatists has since killed more than 14,000 till date.

(Image Credits: AP)