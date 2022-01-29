UK: Virginia Giuffre Wants Prince Andrew To 'accept His Crime' To Settle Sexual Abuse Case

The woes of Prince Andrew, who is facing sexual abuse charges, could add up as he may face more legal battle as the accuser has warned: "she would only settle the matter if Prince accepts his crime". According to a report by Daily Mail, Virginia Giuffre, a victim of the sex trafficking ring of Jeffrey Epstein, has cleared that she will only accept a settlement from Andrew if it 'holds him to account'. Citing David Boies, the lawyer of Giuffre, the report said she does not want a compromise that would allow the Duke of York to 'escape' accountability due to his 'position' and 'wealth'.

The lawyer statement came a day after Prince repeatedly told BBC that he had no links with Ms Giuffre and added he had never met her. Replying to the BBC conversation, Boies said that Giuffre would also be unlikely to settle the case outside of court if he persisted to deny meeting her. It is worth mentioning the legal experts had predicted that the Prince would seek a settlement outside the court, however, irrespective of the experts' prediction, Prince announced to face his accuser in court. According to the accuser, the Duke of York had sexually abused her when she was just 17. She claimed Andrew engaged in sexual acts without her consent. The case was filed under New York's Child Victims Act.

Queen Elizabeth Won't Pay Legal Bills For Prince Andrew

According to her, Prince knew that she was a sex-trafficking victim", despite, she alleged Prince had forced her to engage in a sexual relation-- a claim that Andrew denied multiple times. According to the British daily, since the lawsuit was filed in August this year, Prince Andrew was hiding in his Windsor lodge and was not seen in any public events. However, in December last year, Prince was spotted visiting his mother for the first time after the court ruling. According to a report by Daily Mail, he visited his mother, the UK's Queen Elizabeth II, in Windsor Castle on December 31st. Meanwhile, another report also claimed the Queen has reportedly clarified to her son that she would not be bearing his legal fees. The media report comes at a time Andrew is struggling to raise funds to pay the legal fees.

