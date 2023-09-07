Ukraine: US Defense Announces $175 Million In Additional Security Assistance To Ukraine

US Department of Defense has announced additional security assistance to Ukraine valued at up to $175 million to help counter Russian unprovoked advancement into the country. The package includes additional air defence equipment, artillery rounds and anti-tank tank weapons. The latest round of assistance marks the 46th drawdown of equipment from DOD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021 and reflects American commitment to Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.



US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who travelled to Kyiv on 6th September 23 to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, underscored the United States’ unwavering support. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in a statement said that the US needs to make sure that Ukraine has whatever it needs to only to succeed in counteroffensive but also what it needs for the long term to make sure it has a strong deterrent, strong defence capacity so that in the future aggressions like this don't happen gain. The latest tranche is being provisioned as part of $ 6.2 billion in presidential drawdown authority restored in June following a revaluation of the total value of items already in Ukraine.

Funds sent to Ukraine BY the US After the start of the war

As of the end of last month, there was approximately $ 5.75 billion in restored funding remaining. The Biden administration has committed more than $43 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s invasion in February 2022. The assistance has included more than 2000 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, more than 1000 Javelin anti-armour systems and more than 2 million 155 mm artillery houses, among many other items.



The assistance has been provisioned through drawdowns of existing US Stocks and through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, the authority under which the US Produces capabilities from Industry and partners. The Biden administration has pledged to extend support from Ukraine for as long as necessary to counter Russian aggression and the US continues to participate in the international coalitions that have rallied behind Ukrainian forces. Pentagon officials have also pledged to keep supporting Ukraine while maintaining U.S. readiness.



William A La Plante, undersecretary for defence for acquisition and sustainment, said DOD leaders are closely monitoring US Readiness as US Support continues. Plantae said that for every item which is decided and taken from the US stock and provided to the Ukrainians the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff and secretary of defence go through it and look exactly at what is the effect of readiness and if there is any negative impact on the readiness then the decision is not taken to move forward. The US has also ramped up production of key artillery rounds used mostly by Ukraine in defending its territory against the Invading Russian Forces.