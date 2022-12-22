Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Arrived In US To Meet Joe Biden

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday arrived in the United States to meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House. He delivered a prime-time speech before a joint session of Congress as the war rages on in his country. Zelenskyy's historic mission launched after 2 pm US local time.

As he landed in Washington, he was warmly greeted by Biden and first lady Jill Biden. Ukraine leader's visit comes as President Joe Biden and Congress reaffirmed their support to Ukraine to counter the ongoing Russian aggression. Pentagon, in recent months, has approved billions in military and humanitarian assistance to the war-torn country. Both Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Zelenskyy kicked off their bilateral meeting at 2:15 p.m. ET in the Oval Office.

"I'm delighted you could make the trip," Biden said he received Zelenskyy.

Just hours before Zelesnkyy's address to Congress, US Senate announced a new ambassador to Russia named Lynne Tracy, a veteran foreign service officer who will handle Russian affairs. “You never stand alone. You will never stand alone," Biden said as he and Zelenskyy entered the East Room of the White House. Biden noted in his speech that the world will face worse consequences if the US doesn’t stand up to "bullies" and the right to freedom, without naming any country. “We understand in our bones that Ukraine’s fight is part of something much bigger,” he said.

US President Joe Biden, right, and first lady Jill Biden, welcome Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House in Washington, December 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

On my way to the US to strengthen resilience and defense capabilities of 🇺🇦. In particular, @POTUS and I will discuss cooperation between 🇺🇦 and 🇺🇸. I will also have a speech at the Congress and a number of bilateral meetings. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 21, 2022

Zelenskyy tell Biden he's open to 'pursuing a just peace'

Biden noted that Zelenskyy clarified that he is open to pursuing a “just peace," adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin has “no intention of stopping this cruel war.” “It’s important for the American people, and for the world, to hear directly from you,” Biden told Zelenskky from the podium. Zelenskyy meanwhile handed Biden a military medal earned by a Ukrainian captain on the front lines of the war, saying it was honoured to a “real hero” and he wanted Biden to have it. "He said 'Give it to the very brave President,'" Zelenskyy said, quoting the Captain who is in charge of the battery of US-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS in the war. "Oh God love him," President Biden said, as he then pledged to give the Captain a military coin from his late son, Iraq veteran Beau Biden.

US President Joe Biden welcomes Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House in Washington, December 21, 2022. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

“Ukraine has defied Russia’s expectations at every single turn," said US President Joe Biden, as he reaffirmed that US will continue to support Ukraine in its war. "We also know that Putin has no intention – no intention – of stopping this cruel war," Biden said. "And the United States is committed to ensuring that the brave Ukrainian people can continue, continue to defend their country against Russian aggression as long as it takes."

Today, I’m announcing the next tranche of security assistance to Ukraine:



A $1.85 billion package that includes equipment and ammunition contracts. And a Patriot missile battery that we will train forces to operate as part of our efforts to strengthen Ukrainian air defense. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 21, 2022

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that he came to the United States "to thank the people of America, people who do so much Ukraine," as he spoke via a translator. "This visit to the United States is really a historic one for our relations with the United States and the American leadership," he added. Furthermore, the President of Ukraine noted that the main subject of talks between him and the US President would be "strengthening Ukraine." He further revealed that President Biden announced a new $2 billion aid package, "the strongest element of which is the Patriot systems." The details of the new $1.85 billion military package was announced by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. It includes the transfer of the Patriot Air Defense System – the most advanced air weaponry.