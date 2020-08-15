US Envoy Greets India On 74th Independence Day With A Fun Video; Watch

Ken Juster, the US Ambassador to India took to Twitter on Saturday and extended greetings to India on the country’s 74th Independence Day. He also posted a heart-warming video in which people can be seen waving the Indian Flag.

On behalf of the U.S. Mission, we wish everyone in India a healthy and happy #IndependenceDay! #USIndiaDosti pic.twitter.com/0RRkRSmiKj — Ken Juster (@USAmbIndia) August 15, 2020

READ | PM Modi Announces Revolutionary National Digital Health Mission Launch On Independence Day

READ | 1400 Labs, 7 Lakh COVID Tests Daily, PM Modi Praises India's Digital Health Mission

On India's 74th Independence Day, leaders from across the globe have sent congratulatory messages and wished India on social media platforms. Among them was Vladimir Putin, Russian President, who tweeted:

The Congratulatory Message of the President of the Russian Federation on the occasion of #IndiaIndependenceDay ➡️ https://t.co/2Iv0MiqT59 pic.twitter.com/MjgO6Fvk77 — Russia in India (@RusEmbIndia) August 15, 2020

Reuven Rivlin, the President of Israel Israel too extended wishes to India on its 74th Independence Day.

READ | Independence Day 2020: Here's How The Celebrations Will Unfold At The Red Fort Tomorrow

READ | Independence Day 2020: Ideas For Fashion Accessories To Dress Up For The Day

Wishing PM Modi and India on Independence Day 2020, President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that in these challenging times, it is even more important to cherish the freedom & independence of nations.

I extend my warmest congratulations to PM Shri @narendramodi & the people of India on #74thIndependenceDay.



In these challenging times, it is even more important to cherish the freedom & independence of our nations



People of #LKA joins me in wishing you the very best ! pic.twitter.com/ojsDOU7sCg — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) August 15, 2020

PM addresses the nation on I-Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unfurled the National Flag at the Red Fort in Delhi as India celebrates its 74 Independence Day. On his arrival at 7:18 am in front of the Lahore Gate of Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. The Prime Minister was assisted by Major Shweta Pandey in unfurling the Tricolour.