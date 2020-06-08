UN Headquarters Prepare For Three-phase Reopening As COVID-19 Restrictions Ease

As New York City begins the first phase of reopening, the United Nations headquarters is also preparing to re-open in three phases. In a UN article, Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support Atul Khare said that the safety and health of UN personnel, delegates and all others in the premises are the number one priority. As per reports, the headquarters will have new workplace measures for the staff, diplomats and journalists which will include maximum two-person occupancy in elevators and wearing masks in common areas.

Khare said, “The physical return of personnel to the workplace will be in accordance with and will follow - not get ahead of - the loosening of restrictions by New York City and State”.

New York is the worst-hit city in the US as the region has recorded over 211,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The death toll in the city has also soared to 21,323. However, even with the soaring numbers, the UN Department of Operational Support said that preparations for reopening are underway for an eventual return under Phase 1.

As per reports, the UN Department of Global Communications (DGC) said that during Phase 1, only select activities will be allowed. The authorities added that to move into Phase 1, the ‘New York on PAUSE’ execution order first must be relaxed. However, even though NY Governor Andrew Cuomo extended the order till June 13, regions across the state began re-opening once they met seven health-related criteria mandated by the state.

The UN reportedly said that for the first phase of its re-opening, improvements must also be seen in the local epidemic situation and health care capability. In the first phase, the headquarters is allowed a maximum occupancy of 400 people a day, as opposed to the 4,200 limits in normal times. The department said that the emphasis will be strictly on those tasks that must be performed on-site. Furthermore, many critical tasks will continue to be done remotely.

Phase 3 will be ‘new normal’

According to the UN article, during Phase 1, the staff is expected to arrive wearing face coverings. However, no temperature checks will be required to enter the premises and no testing for COVID-19 will be required before their return to the workplace. The article also noted that during Phase 1 and Phase 2, a routine administrative or organisational face-to-face meeting will not be permitted.

Moreover, the headquarters has also deployed crews to disinfect high-density and high-touch areas in the complex, which comprises the 39-floor Secretariat tower, the General Assembly Hall, as well as conference and library buildings. Corridors and walls will also be marked to designate new pedestrian traffic routes in a bid to ensure that if people are waiting in queues, they still meet physical distancing requirements. Hand-sanitising stations are also reportedly being installed in lobbies and other areas.

While in Phase 2, building occupancy will gradually increase to a maximum of 1,100 personnel a day, the organisation said that the Phase 3 will be a ‘new normal’ and would take place when workplace risks are reduced to pre-epidemic levels, and coronavirus related restrictions are lifted by NY City and State. The department also reportedly added that it is too early to outline the work modalities that would be in place under the third phase.

