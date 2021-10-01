UN Navy Nods For Low-rate Production Of New Extended-range Anti-radiation Guided Missile

The Northrop Grumman on Thursday, 30 September, announced that the US Navy has given the go-ahead to proceed with initial low-rate production of a new extended-range anti-radiation guided missile. According to a press release, Northrop Grumman Corporation has worked with a team of US Navy and industry partners to develop an effective, production missile design, after receiving its engineering and manufacturing development award.

The company said that the low rate initial production (LRIP) marks a “significant step forward” for Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range (AARGM-ER) and the confidence the US Navy has in the program and its capabilities. “AARGM-ER will provide the U.S. Navy and our allies with unmatched protection,” the statement read.

Separately, Gordon Turner, vice president, advanced weapons, Northrop Grumman, said, “The evolution of the AARGM family with AARGM-ER is a major step in our ability to provide the U.S. and our allies with a superior capability to detect and defeat adversary air defense threats. This milestone underscores the exceptional effort and professionalism demonstrated by the government and industry team.”

Northrop Grumman’s AARGM-ER missile cleared for initial production. Learn more: https://t.co/54yf6tN9Fx pic.twitter.com/iUySluDAW5 — Northrop Grumman (@NGCNews) September 30, 2021

'Major upgrade' to current AARGM

According to the press note, AARGM-ER is a “major upgrade” to the existing AARGM, which is currently in production and fielded with the navy and multiple allies. Now, the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range is being integrated into the Navy's F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft as well as the US Air Force F-35A, Marine Corps F-35B and Navy F-35C aircraft, Northrop Grumman said.

The company is a technology firm that focuses on global security and human discovery. Northrop Grumman’s pioneering solutions, as per the press release, equips customers with the capabilities they need to connect, advance and protect the US and its allies. The company is driven by a shared purpose to solve customers’ toughest problems.

