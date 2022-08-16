UN Refutes Claims It Stopped IAEA's Visit To Zaporizhzhia NPP, Says 'can Arrange One'

The United Nations has announced on Monday that it can felicitate the visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant if both Russia and Ukraine agree. UN chief Antonio Guterres stated that in the past few days, there have been repeated allegations by various Russian officials accusing the United Nations Secretariat of having either cancelled or blocked a visit by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

UN Secretariat has 'no authority' to cancel IAEA's visit: Spox

“The UN Secretariat has no authority to block or cancel any IAEA activities,” UN's director general iterated in a statement made by his spokesman Stephane Dujarric, adding that if both warring nations agree, the UN can arrange the logistics and security and make a visit possible. Russia had earlier claimed that it will do "everything necessary" to allow the inspectors from International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

The Kremlin had claimed that the IAEA visit may have been blocked by the UN and expressed worry about the plant's safety due to shelling that it blamed on Ukraine's forces. Russia's invading troops captured the plant with radioactive material in March following the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Russia had also rejected calls from the UN to declare a demilitarised zone around Europe’s largest nuclear power plant that risks posing a safety hazard to the civilians as the warring troops took the fight near the critical safety units.

"I want to clarify a few points. First, the IAEA is a specialized agency that acts in full independence in deciding how to implement its specific mandate. Second, the UN Secretariat has no authority to block or cancel any IAEA activities," said UN spokesman for the Secretary-General, Stéphane Dujarric.

Guterres' spokesperson said that the UN has been in close contact with the IAEA and that the UN Secretariat has "assessed that it has in Ukraine the logistics and security capacity to be able to support any IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant from Kyiv, should both Russia and Ukraine agree." IAEA’s presence at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine would allow the inspectors to carry out important technical activities in nuclear safety and security, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi told the UN Security Council. It will ensure the safeguards and provide a stabilizing influence, Grossi said.