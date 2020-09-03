US: Unarmed Black Man Died After Police Pinned Him Down In New York

Amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests, it was recently revealed that an unarmed black man died in the New York State after he was hooded by police and held face down to the road for two minutes. According to international media reports, Daniel Prude, 41, was suffering from mental health issues when police restrained him in March, two months before George Floyd’s very similar death in Minneapolis. Prude’s death did not become public until now.

Prude’s family revealed the incident at a late-morning news conference on September 2. As per reports, the 41-year-old African-American man was restrained and police also put a ‘spit hood’ on his head, which is designed to protect officers from a detainee’s saliva. The Monroe County Medical Examiner Dr Nadia Granger reportedly ruled Prude’s death a ‘homicide’ caused by ‘complications of asphyxia’ in the setting of physical restraint.

While speaking at the news conference, Prude’s brother, Joe, said that he called police in Rochester, New York, March 23 as his sibling was suffering from acute mental health problems. Prude, father of five and a warehouse worker, was visiting his brother at the time of his death. After his family requested to show the body cam footage, it was revealed that Prude, who had reportedly been running naked through the streets before the police arrived, was lying unarmed as officers restrained him on the ground.

How the incident unfolded

The footage showed that Prude complied immediately when the cops arrived on the scene and ordered him to lie on the ground and put his hands behind his back. He was also heard saying “sure thing, sure thing”. The officers were seen surrounding him and reportedly spitting on him. The cops gave Prude the ‘spit hood’ as he told them he was infected with the coronavirus. The 41-year-old did not appear to offer any physical resistance, as per the video.

One officer was reportedly seen pressing down with both hands on Prude’s head and also saying ‘stop spitting’. After Prude stopped writhing and goes quiet, another officer noted that he felt ‘pretty cold’. As per reports, Medics tried to revive him before he was carried into an ambulance. The black man died on March 30 after a week on life support.

The family lawyers reportedly said that the reason the case was not made public earlier was that had taken ‘months’ for police footage to be released. The New York State Attorney General’s office has been investigating the officers’ conduct in Prude case since April. While Joe called his brother’s death a ‘cold-blooded murder’, the report of the internal police investigation into the fatal encounter reportedly concluded the officers’ actions and conduct displayed was ‘appropriate and consistent with their training’.

