'Unbelievable': US Woman Finds Her Lost Ring After 46 Years Through Facebook, Here's How

In an incredible tale of lost and found, a woman in the US was recently reunited with a ring that she had lost nearly five decades ago. Mary Gazall-Beardslee, a citizen of Michigan, misplaced her ring 46 years ago, whilst she was in High School. While she had lost all hopes of seeing her beloved jewel again, she was left flabbergasted after a social media post recently received a social media post .

Speaking to WNEM-TV, Mary revealed that she had received a text on her Facebook Messenger from one Chris Nord. In the message, Nord had written, “I have something which may belong to you” First, she presumed it to be a spam, however she later realised that it was about her ring.

Two decades of quest

While the reunion itself seems unreal, it was also revealed that Nord had found the ring 20 years ago and was on the quest for its owner since then. For this purpose, he had drafted a Facebook post which read, “Hoping to get our Class of 75 Charger connected with a lost class ring. Please contact us if this might be you.” His post was widely shared including by Powers Catholic High School where Mary studied. It was then that Nord was able to locate the ring’s owner.

Since shared his post has created a stir on the internet with netizens flocking to express their amazement on it. Meanwhile, Nord also took to the comments to express his joy. "Good news everybody, I found her. I looked and looked 10 years ago then put it up n totally forgot about it. Mary Margaret Gazal." Surprisingly, Mary also replied stating, "Thanks for sharing everyone! That is my ring, I lost it the summer after graduation!! 46 years ago!! I’ve been contacted by the person who found it...It’s a nice long story!!."

Image: ChrisNord/Facebook/Unsplash