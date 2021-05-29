Unclassified Radar Footage Shows At Least 9 UFOs 'swarming' US Navy Warship | Watch

New leaked footage has been posted on social media featuring United States Navy warships “swarmed” by unidentified flying objects (UFOs). In the video, shared by investigative filmmaker Jeremy Corbell on Instagram, he claims that the footage was filmed in the Combat Information Center of the ship on July 15, 2019. Earlier this month, he also uncovered another video that US Naval personnel having a close encounter with an unidentified flying object (UFO) which appeared to be spherical and making a controlled descent into the ocean.

The latest unclassified clip shows sailors aboard the Omaha witnessing at least nine UFOs swarming the ship at speeds approaching 160mph. "Holy s*** they’re going fast," a sailor is heard saying, before adding, "Oh, it’s turning around." As per Fox News report, the Pentagon had previously confirmed that an 18-second video that Corbell had leaked of three UFOs hovering above the USS Russel in July 2019 is authentic.

While sharing the latest video, Corbell wrote in the caption, “This is corroborative sensor data demonstrating a significant UFO event series - where unknowns were swarming US Navy warships. This type of cross-platform information verification is both unique and rare in the pursuit of the UFO mystery.”

Crew Films Controlled Flight Before It Vanishes

In the previous video posted by Corbell, the object was filmed by a camera aboard the USS Omaha as it sailed off the coast of San Diego in July 2019. In the video, which has now been shared by investigative filmmaker Jeremy Corbell on Instagram, two unidentified crew members could be heard exclaiming, “Wow, it splashed.” This was after the ‘ball’ made a flight over the ocean and then eventually splashed into the sea and then disappeared underwater.

The crew members filmed the object making the controlled flight above the water for a prolonged period of time before it entered the ocean. The footage was reportedly shared the same day that a United States Navy pilot told of how he and his colleagues saw UFOs off the Virginia coast so often, that they became used to the presence of ultra-capable aircraft.

Meanwhile, Express.Co.UK. has previously reported that the United States (US) Navy has picked up sonar data showing mysterious fast-moving objects underwater that cannot be explained either by experts or the existing technology. Reportedly, Washington Examiner’s Tom Rogan said that the US Navy “has the data” to prove the unexplained encounters. While the US government is set to release its report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs), some of the US Navy encounters could be part of the government's brief, which is being prepared for Congress.

IMAGE: Instagram/Pixabay