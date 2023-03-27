On Saturday, Former US President Donald Trump gave a passionate speech at a campaign rally in Texas. In the campaign rally, the former US President put forward a case for his innocence and bashed the Biden administration over anything and everything under the sun. During his campaign speech, the business-mogul-turned-politician asserted that he is innocent and the whole ordeal was politically motivated. However, the US president did not substantiate his case for innocence. “Prosecutorial misconduct is their new tool, and they’re willing to use it at levels never seen before in our country. We’ve had it, but we’ve never had it like this,” the former US President asserted. “We must stop them and we must not allow them to go through another election where they have yet another tool in their tool kit,” he added.

If we kept Trump’s claim of innocence in the Stormy Daniels case aside, the former US President also made several factually inaccurate claims during his campaign speech. Trump has been notorious for making false claims during his speeches. Last year, when he announced his run for the 2024 presidential election, the former US president boasted about the work his administration did during his time in the White House. Some of the assertions he made were either factually incorrect or just flat-out lies. Here’s a look at the list of false proclamations made by the former US President in the Saturday Texas rally.

The so-called ‘rigged election’

Just like other instances, the former US President went on to claim that he won the 2020 US Presidential Election. Trump has been constant on his stance over the issue, so much so that he is currently under investigation for inciting the January 6 riots by his remarks. “We won in 2016. We won by much more in 2020 but it was rigged,” he said. “It’s a rigged system. Like we had a rigged election,” he added. However, the claims of the former reality TV star are far from the truth. The former US President lost the 2020 US Presidential elections to the current US President Joe Biden. According to CNN, Biden won a 306-232 victory in the Electoral College. The US President won 7 million more votes than his predecessor making him the winner of the last presidential election.

The Wall

During his Texas rally, the former US President boasted about how he built “hundreds of miles of the wall" and how he “completed” the task. “I built hundreds of miles of wall and completed that task, totally as promised,” he said. However, whether the former President completed the wall is still a matter of contention. Citing the US Border Wall status report, CNN reported that while the former US President did manage to build the 458 miles of the wall under his tenure, construction of about 280 more miles which was relegated for the project was left midway once the former US President left the office.

The trade deficit with China

In the Sunday rally, the former US President stated that China ripped off the United States and made a whopping $600 billion a year. “China was ripping us off, making $600 billion a year”. However, this claim can be considered factually incorrect since the United States never had a $600 billion trade deficit with China. According to the data stipulated by the US Census Bureau, the US trade deficit under the Trump administration increased in 2018 from $367 billion to $418 billion. It later fell to $400 billion in the subsequent years.

Trump on Inflation

“We are a nation that has the highest inflation in 50 years,” the US President asserted during his Saturday speech. However, while the inflation rates in the US have spiked in recent years it is not the highest in “50 years”. According to CNN, the highest inflation rate in “50 years” was recorded in early 1980. It was 14.8% which was far higher than the rates in mid-2022. The inflation rate has seen a decline recently hitting 6% in February 2023.

Overall, while the US President gave a passionate speech at the rally, some of his proclamations were either exaggerated or factually incorrect.