'Unemployed And Inexperienced' Afghanistan Refugees Face Trouble Renting Homes In US

Hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees, who escaped the Taliban regime to the US are now finding it difficult to find rental housing in some parts of the country. According to a report by Khaama Press, many Afghan families, who have recently relocated to America, have little or no educational or work experience, making it tough for them to find a job. It is imperative to note that in any part of America, a tenant who wishes to rent a property has to present his/her work experience and financial position. The aforementioned documents are scrutinized and evaluated by the property owners.

As the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, American troops evacuated more than 73,000 refugees under its Operation Allies Welcome. While most of them have landed on American soil, more than 2,000 remain overseas waiting for clearance in their transit process, according to a report by AP. Meanwhile, those who have made it to the country have been temporarily settled in multiple military bases and await resettlement. As per the latest figures by US officials, at least 4,000 Afghans have been relocated to various states since arriving in the country.

Last month, Associated Press reported that only 100 out of 28,000 Afghans, who applied for temporary admissions into the United States have gotten approved to date. Since the Taliban took over Kabul and established its ultra-austere rule there, hundreds of thousands of Afghan natives, as well as foreign nationals, have fled the conflict-hit country, subsequently seeking asylum in the west. Those who landed in the US, now await their incorporation in local communities and resettlement under a lesser-known program known as Humanitarian Parole.

However, the backlog for humanitarian parole is huge and the US Citizenship and Immigration services are finding it difficult to keep up with the ever-surging applications. On the other hand, the sloth speed process has ired Afghan families who say it jeopardizes the safety of their loved ones, who face an uncertain future under the hard-line Islamic government because of their ties to the West. In addendum, almost all of them have paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in processing fees.

(Image: AP)