UNESCO Adds Ukraine's Odesa And Two Other Sites On 'List Of World Heritage In Danger'

At least three new sites have been added to the List of World Heritage in Danger by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), which includes the Historic Center of the Port City of Odesa (Ukraine), the landmarks of the Ancient Kingdom of Saba, Marib (Yemen), and the Rachid Karameh International Fair of Tripoli (Lebanon).

"Odesa, a free city, a world city, a legendary port that has left its mark on cinema, literature, and the arts, is thus placed under the reinforced protection of the international community," said Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO's Director-General, in a statement. "While the war continues, this inscription embodies our collective determination to ensure that this city, which has always surmounted global upheavals, is preserved from further destruction," he added.

Addition of Odesa to 'List of World Heritage in Danger' would 'protect' the city?

Azoulay said in a statement that he hoped the listing would protect Odesa from the ongoing war in Ukraine, and claimed that the decision would give Ukraine access to "technical and financial international assistance" to preserve and rehabilitate the city center, and asked both Russia and Ukraine not to take any "deliberate measures that directly or indirectly damage their heritage or that of another state party to the Convention."

While the sites added to the "danger list" in Yemen include at least seven archaeological places that portray the aesthetic, technological, and architectural achievements of the Kingdom of Saba from the 1st millennium BCE to the arrival of Islam around 630 CE, The site in Yemen was added to the list due to the ongoing conflict there.

Whereas, the site in Lebanon that was added to the "danger list" includes the Rachid Karami International Fair in Tripoli, which was built in 1962 by the Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer. "It is one of the major representative works of 20th-century modern architecture in the Arab Near East," per a news release by UNESCO.

It was added to the threatened list due to its "alarming state of conservation, the lack of financial resources for its maintenance, and the latent risk of development proposals that could affect the integrity of the complex," UNESCO said.

Image: AP