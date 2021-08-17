United Airlines Reroutes Its Flights To India, Mainly Around Afghanistan's Airspace

As the Taliban secured their control over Afghanistan, U.S. and Western authorities raced to rescue their employees from there. Some airlines are now rerouting their flights to bypass Afghanistan airspace.

United Airlines stated that they have started rerouting their aircraft around Afghanistan airspace because of the drastic circumstances in the nation. They further said that they will keep working with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and International Air Transport Association (IATA) to figure out how to keep serving the affected markets. United Airlines even declared that the only flights affected are those to India.

More on United Airlines' rerouting

The airline flies from Newark Liberty International Airport daily and five times per week from Chicago O'Hare International Airport to Delhi. It also has daily flights from Newark to Mumbai. The trips are one of the longest routes of the airlines. It is presently the only important U.S. passenger airline that flies continuously to India.

Meanwhile, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Singapore Airlines and Lufthansa have all stated that they will avoid flying over Afghanistan.

Earlier on July 25, given the danger presented by extremist/militant operations and insufficient risk mitigation measures in Afghanistan, the FAA banned US airlines' from flying through the nation’s airspace beneath 26,000 feet, which would be lower than cruising height for these kinds of long plane rides.

Decision of other airlines

Even the Emirates Flight EK640, a Boeing 777-300, reverted to Dubai earlier Sunday after approaching Kabul. The US Embassy in Kabul stated reports of a gunshot at the airport terminal.

According to Emirates, travellers booking for Kabul would not be allowed for transit at their place of origin. Thus, further advising the customers to contact the airline or travel agencies.

Earlier developments

Earlier US said that it was trying to manage Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport by working with commercial and military planes from the country, for evacuating US officials, local employees, their family members, and "other especially endangered Afghan citizens".

Terrible images have gone viral around the world showing people flooding Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport in a desperate attempt to leave the country after the Taliban took control over Afghanistan.

Image: AP