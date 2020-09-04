From Recalling Staff To Redirecting Funds, US Announces Next Steps Of Withdrawal From WHO

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on September 3 announced the next steps of its withdrawal from the World Health Organisation (WHO) as earlier planned by the Trump administration. Mike Pompeo on Thursday said that the United Nations' health body has failed to bring urgently needed reforms, including distancing itself from the Communist Party of China, which is why it is redirecting its resources to other UN assessments.

Read: Mike Pompeo Announces New Restrictions On Chinese Diplomats In US

Today, the @realDonaldTrump Administration continues to move forward with the United States' withdrawal from the @WHO. The WHO failed to adopt urgently needed reforms, starting with demonstrating its independence from the Chinese Communist Party. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 3, 2020

We'll scale down our engagement with the @WHO to include reprogramming funds and reassigning our @HHSGov and @CDCgov experts. We'll identify alternative implementing partners and provide targeted funding to safeguard the health and safety of Americans and save lives globally. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 3, 2020

"This assistance is provided with the support of the American taxpayer with the reasonable expectation that it serve an effective purpose and reach those in need. Unfortunately, the World Health Organization has failed badly by those measures, not only in its response to COVID-19 but to other health crises in recent decades. In addition, WHO has declined to adopt urgently needed reforms, starting with demonstrating its independence from the Chinese Communist Party," State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

Read: Mike Pompeo Says Entire World Beginning To Unite Against China's 'belligerence'

Full withdrawal by 2021

The Trump administration announced the United States' withdrawal from the World Health Organisation in June this year after falling out with the global health institution on several issues concerning China. The United States had accused WHO of siding with China amid the COVID-19 pandemic among other things. The withdrawal is expected to become effective on July 6, 2021.

Read: Mike Pompeo Seeks Closure Of China-funded Confucius Institutes By Year End

"Today, the United States is announcing the next steps with respect to our withdrawal from the WHO and the redirection of American resources. This redirection includes reprogramming the remaining balance of its planned the Fiscal Year 2020 assessed WHO contributions to partially pay other UN assessments," The State Department said.

The state department further added that it will recall the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) detailees from WHO headquarters, regional offices, and country offices by 2021, and will reassign these experts in other places to serve "American citizens" and "save lives globally". It added that the United States will only take part in WHO technical meetings and events on a case-by-case basis.

Read: Mike Pompeo Condoles Pranab Mukherjee's Death, Hails His 'visionary Leadership'

