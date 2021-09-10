United States: Biden Administration Files Lawsuit Against Texas' Restrictive Abortion Law

The Department of Justice of the United States has submitted a lawsuit in Texas to overturn the state's disputed abortion legislation. According to BBC, during a press conference on Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland stated that the Justice Department has launched a lawsuit against the legislation which is an illegal act.

The law prohibits abortions as soon as in the six weeks of pregnancy and empowers anybody to summon those who perform abortions. Several doctors and women's rights organisations have slammed the bill, which went into force last week when the Supreme Court refused to stop law implementation. Even in situations of rape, sexual assault, or incest, the law forbids most abortion procedures. It even bans any attempt or purpose to assist doctors performing unlawful abortions or those who attempt to obtain an abortion.

Texas abortion law

The civil complaint, which was issued by the Biden administration in a federal court in Texas claims that the legislation is illegal and was passed in blatant disregard of the Constitution, reported by the CBC News. The Department of Justice is seeking a declaration that the legislation, known as Senate Bill 8 (SB8), is unconstitutional underneath the Federal Constitution and the 14th Amendment. When the Supreme Court of the state did not act on the emergency petitions made by the abortion clinics, SB8, commonly called, Texas Heartbeat Act, went into force.

The lawsuit claims that this law is way dangerous for any abortion provider to function within the State, therefore prohibiting women across Texas from practising their constitutionally protected rights whilst blocking judicial scrutiny. Garland even stated during the meeting that a plan to invalidate the US Constitution is one that all American citizens should dread, regardless of their views or organisation. He went on to say that the larger danger will come when some other states will imitate Texas' lead in granting such kinds of rights, and thus leading to agencies filing similar actions.

Opinion of Biden on abortion law

Following the Supreme Court's ruling, US President Joe Biden promised his entire administration will react to protect abortion rights in Texas. Biden instructed legal and gender policy experts of White House, as well as the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services, to assess which constitutional instruments are there to protect women and clinicians from the consequences of the Texas law.

