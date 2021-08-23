‘United States Has Completely Surrendered To Taliban’: Former UN Envoy Nikki Haley

As American soldiers prepare for the evacuation of hundreds of US citizens and Afghan partners from Afghanistan, a former US envoy has claimed that the United States has "completely surrendered" to the Taliban. Indian-American politician and former envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Monday said that the country has surrendered and has abandoned its allies in Afghanistan. The former envoy confirmed that the country is not negotiating with the Taliban, who is currently controlling Kabul.

Former US envoy hits out at Biden administration over Afghan crisis

Stressing on the fallback of the US troops in Afghanistan, Nikki Haley said that they have completely surrendered to the Taliban. Haley claimed that the country has now surrendered Bagram Air Force Base, which was a major NATO hub and has left USD 85 billion worth of equipment and weapons, which should have been shipped out of the country. Haley while speaking in an interview with CBS News called it an ‘unbelievable scenario’.

Haley, who is considered a possible runner for the 2024 presidential election, has been a vocal critic of the matter. The former envoy has now come out to slam the Biden Administration's withdrawal policy from Afghanistan. "They have surrendered the American people and actually withdrew our troops before they withdrew the American people. They have abandoned our Afghan allies who kept people like my husband safe while they were overseas deploying. So, no, there was no negotiating. This was a complete and total surrender and an embarrassing failure,” Haley said.

"This is an unbelievable scenario, where literally the Taliban has our Americans held hostage. It's a scary time. And we have to make sure that we are working with our allies who literally won't trust us at this point and think we've lost our minds. We have to figure out a way to get our Americans out and to get our allies out," she further added. Haley went on to claim that Afghanistan was safe under the Trump administration.

Haley went on to say that the US government led by Biden completely surrendered to the terrorist group’s attacks and humiliated the country in the eyes of the world. “The thing is, there are times where you have to negotiate with the devil, but you negotiate with the devil from a point of strength, you don't do it from a point of weakness," she said slamming the Biden administration’s policies. "We literally have no leverage right now with the Taliban. All we're going to see them do is, they're going to buy time and act like they're going to be nice until August 31, and then all of those women, all of those girls, everything is going to go back to the way it was," she added.

Our uniforms, our weapons, our equipment, our aircraft in Taliban hands to sustain their reign of terror in Afghanistan.



Joe Biden made a mockery of America and put our security at risk. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 21, 2021

Furthermore, calling it a ‘serious’ issue, Haley urged the Biden administration to take back its decision. The US diplomat asked the government to extend the August 31 deadline given for the withdrawal of troops and asked for a safer evacuation process. Meanwhile, President Biden had earlier said the US was committed to evacuating every American even if that means extending the deadline of the withdrawal.

US military and commercial airlines to work together for evacuation process

According to sources, the US has sought the services of 6 commercial planes to carry passengers once they have been evacuated from Afghanistan. The government is attempting to speed up the departure of Americans and Afghans at risk from Kabul. The Pentagon reportedly said on Sunday that it had called up 18 civilian planes from United Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air, and other airlines to transport people from temporary locations after they arrived on flights from Afghanistan, relying on the commercial industry it last used during the 2003 Iraq War.

IMAGE: AP