United States Health Officials Reveal Animals Too Can Get Infected With COVID-19

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the world, the United States health officials have now revealed that pets and other animals can get infected with COVID-19. The US health officials added that the risk of animals spreading the coronavirus to people is low, according to AP. The United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention have advised people confirmed or suspected of COVID-19 to avoid contact with animals.

As per the AP report, dogs, cats. ferrets, rabbits, otters, hyenas and white-tailed deer have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Most of the animals among them tested positive after they got infected from people who were COVID-19 positive. The CDC has advised people infected with COVID-19 to avoid contact with pets, farm animals and wildlife and with other people. In order to prevent the virus from spreading among animals is to curb it among people.

People infected with COVID-19 must avoid contact with animals

Dr Scott Weese at Ontario Veterinary College has informed that when the person is ill, he or she avoids going near to another person, in a similar way, people should avoid coming in contact with animals when they are sick. Weese added that Minks are the only known animals that have been infected with COVID-19 after coming in contact with people and spreading it back.Three countries in northern Europe have reported virus spreading from people to mink on mink farms. The virus spread among animals on the farm and then it was spread to people working on the farm.

According to US CDC, recent research has found that many animals, including cats, dogs, bank voles, ferrets, fruit bats, hamsters, mink, pigs, rabbits, racoon dogs, tree shrews, and white-tailed deer can get infected with COVID-19. The US CDC further revealed that cats, ferrets, fruit bats, hamsters, racoon dogs, and white-tailed deer are capable of spreading the infection to other animals of the same species in laboratory settings. Rhesus macaques, cynomolgus macaques, baboons, grivets, and common marmosets can also get infected with SARS-CoV-2 and become sick in a laboratory setting. Furthermore, CDC revealed that chickens and ducks might not get infected with COVID-19 or spread the infection based on studies.

